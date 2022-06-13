News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road blocked after container falls off lorry

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:13 AM June 13, 2022
The A146 is blocked after a container fell off a lorry it was travelling on

The A146 is blocked after a container fell off a lorry it was travelling on - Credit: Google

The A146 has been blocked after a shipping container fell off the lorry it was being transported on.

Police were called just after 8am on Monday, June 13 to reports of a shed load heading northbound.

The road has been blocked near to the Shell petrol station and mini roundabout near to the junction of the B1136 Yarmouth Road.

The incident is causing major congestion between Hales and Loddon.

It is not known how long it will take for the road to be cleared.

A police spokesman said: "officers were called at 8am to reports an HGV had shed its shipping container.

"The container is blocking the road causing major tailbacks.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure
  2. 2 Norfolk baker dreams of opening cake shop after success of mobile business
  3. 3 Norwich wrestler Paige announces WWE departure
  1. 4 Bid to convert 'truly stunning' former care home into nine-bed house
  2. 5 Vintage car and beer festival gets into gear next month
  3. 6 Hundreds of homes left without power in south Norfolk
  4. 7 Fire crews called to tractor and building fire in Norfolk village
  5. 8 Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophile and woman who stabbed partner with knife
  6. 9 Baby joy for woman who lost more than six stone to become a mum
  7. 10 Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary

"Officers are on the scene and awaiting a recovery vehicle to clear the container."



Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Local drummer Grace was invited on stage by The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts

Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdy's Bakehouse.

Food and Drink

Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Harley Davidson Rally leaves on its way through Fakenham Town Centre. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Delays likely as droves of classic motorcycles parade around Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon