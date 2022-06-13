Road blocked after container falls off lorry
Published: 10:13 AM June 13, 2022
- Credit: Google
The A146 has been blocked after a shipping container fell off the lorry it was being transported on.
Police were called just after 8am on Monday, June 13 to reports of a shed load heading northbound.
The road has been blocked near to the Shell petrol station and mini roundabout near to the junction of the B1136 Yarmouth Road.
The incident is causing major congestion between Hales and Loddon.
It is not known how long it will take for the road to be cleared.
A police spokesman said: "officers were called at 8am to reports an HGV had shed its shipping container.
"The container is blocking the road causing major tailbacks.
"Officers are on the scene and awaiting a recovery vehicle to clear the container."