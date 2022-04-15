News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A143 in north Suffolk blocked after crash between lorry and car

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:21 AM April 15, 2022
The A143 in Suffolk has been blocked after the crash

The A143 in Suffolk has been blocked after the crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A143 in north Suffolk has been blocked following a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The incident happened on the roundabout for the A140 at Stuston shortly after 10am, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed the road towards Harleston had been blocked.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Four fire crews from across Suffolk and Norfolk and the ambulance service were called to the crash.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news.

Suffolk Live News
Norfolk Live News
Diss News

Don't Miss

A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Norfolk Live News

Man's body recovered from water in village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Actor Daniel Mays visited Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Here he is pictured with staff member Jonah Goswell.

Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays visits north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Pips Skips on Frans Green Industrial Estate, in East Tuddenham, the morning after the fire. 

Norfolk Live News

Firefighters battle building fire for over seven hours in Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
fuel shortage 3

Forecourts on the front line as fuel shortages bite in Norfolk

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon