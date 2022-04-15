A143 in north Suffolk blocked after crash between lorry and car

The A143 in Suffolk has been blocked after the crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A143 in north Suffolk has been blocked following a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The incident happened on the roundabout for the A140 at Stuston shortly after 10am, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk Police, @SuffolkFire and @EastEnglandAmb are on scene at a road traffic collision at the #A143 roundabout with the #A140 at #Stuston. The east side of the roundabout is closed in both directions. Traffic is unable to turn onto the A143 towards #Harleston. #CCR #NC122 — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) April 15, 2022

A police spokesman confirmed the road towards Harleston had been blocked.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Four fire crews from across Suffolk and Norfolk and the ambulance service were called to the crash.

