A143 in north Suffolk blocked after crash between lorry and car
Published: 11:21 AM April 15, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The A143 in north Suffolk has been blocked following a crash involving a lorry and a car.
The incident happened on the roundabout for the A140 at Stuston shortly after 10am, Suffolk police said.
A police spokesman confirmed the road towards Harleston had been blocked.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
Four fire crews from across Suffolk and Norfolk and the ambulance service were called to the crash.
