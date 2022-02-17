News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of A143 closed due to crash

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:43 AM February 17, 2022
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

Part of the A143 has been closed in both directions due to a crash this morning.

The A143 in Needham, between Harleston and Diss, is closed to traffic due to a collision in the early hours of Thursday, February 17.

A diversion is currently in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police tweeted: "The A143 at #Needham is currently closed to traffic in both directions owing to an RTC. Local diversions are in place, please avoid the area where possible."

