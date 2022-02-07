A140 in Long Stratton blocked after crash

A crash in the A140 in Long Stratton has left the road blocked. - Credit: Google

The A140 has been blocked following a crash near Long Stratton.

Police were called to Norwich Road, Long Stratton at 3.50pm following reports of a collision involving a Renault van and a Citroen car.

Both the fire and ambulance service attended the scene but no injuries have been reported.

Recovery vehicles are on their way to the crash and police remain on the scene.

Traffic is building on the road, with queues on the road in both directions between Tasburgh and the A140 near Wood Green.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.