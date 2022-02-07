News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A140 in Long Stratton blocked after crash

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:52 PM February 7, 2022
A crash in the A140 in Long Stratton has left the road blocked.

A crash in the A140 in Long Stratton has left the road blocked. - Credit: Google

The A140 has been blocked following a crash near Long Stratton.

Police were called to Norwich Road, Long Stratton at 3.50pm following reports of a collision involving a Renault van and a Citroen car.

Both the fire and ambulance service attended the scene but no injuries have been reported.

Recovery vehicles are on their way to the crash and police remain on the scene.

Traffic is building on the road, with queues on the road in both directions between Tasburgh and the A140 near Wood Green.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Long Stratton News
A140 Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Patrick Doherty

Investigations

‘We got too big too fast,’ says firm after deserting £50,000 build

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Watton Road Hingham and barking dog

‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
PROP - The Green, Martham

Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Sammys Bar and Grill in East Runton

'The final straw' - Pandemic drives demolition bid for bar and restaurant

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon