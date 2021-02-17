News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A134 closed after crash between lorry and car

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:13 PM February 17, 2021    Updated: 12:16 PM February 17, 2021
The A134 Bury Road in Thetford is closed in both directions after a crash involving a lorry and a car

The A134 Bury Road in Thetford is closed in both directions after a crash involving a lorry and a car - Credit: Google Street View

Part of one of Norfolk's busiest A roads is closed after a crash involving a lorry and a car. 

Police were called to the A134 Bury Road just before 10am on Wednesday, following reports of a collision in Thetford. 

There were long tailbacks in the area, but no passengers were trapped in the lorry or the car, a black Honda. 

The road remains shut in both directions from the junction with Queensway to the Harvest Energy petrol station. 

No-one is believed to be injured and the vehicles involved are in the process of being recovered. 

Bus company Coach Services tweeted to say its services could not serve Queensway and would instead divert via Euston. 

Further updates to follow. 

For the latest traffic information, check the EDP's live traffic map

Most Read

  1. 1 Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found
  2. 2 Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?
  3. 3 Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000
  1. 4 Five vehicles get stuck as snowdrifts still causing problems
  2. 5 Retail giant Game closes city centre store
  3. 6 South African variant in Norfolk: What you need to know
  4. 7 Hundreds of new homes could transform village at ex-RAF base
  5. 8 Shipwreck exposed by erosion on Norfolk beach
  6. 9 Drug smugglers rescued off Suffolk coast are jailed
  7. 10 Giant 200-passenger wheel heading to seafront
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid map

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Icicles created by a puddle in the road in Hilborough.

Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Haylett

Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Gina Long

Logo Icon