A134 closed after crash between lorry and car
- Credit: Google Street View
Part of one of Norfolk's busiest A roads is closed after a crash involving a lorry and a car.
Police were called to the A134 Bury Road just before 10am on Wednesday, following reports of a collision in Thetford.
There were long tailbacks in the area, but no passengers were trapped in the lorry or the car, a black Honda.
The road remains shut in both directions from the junction with Queensway to the Harvest Energy petrol station.
No-one is believed to be injured and the vehicles involved are in the process of being recovered.
Bus company Coach Services tweeted to say its services could not serve Queensway and would instead divert via Euston.
Further updates to follow.
For the latest traffic information, check the EDP's live traffic map.
