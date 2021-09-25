News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A11 to undergo 18 months of roadworks

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:57 AM September 25, 2021   
Motorists could face delays on Norfolk's roads due to roadworks. Picture shows the A11. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

More than a year and a half of roadworks on the A11 is set to begin from Monday.

From Monday, September 27, the works will take place from Attleborough to Hethersett and Wymondham.

The works are to resurface the carriageway, carry out repairs, as well as renewing the road markings and studs, kerb replacement, drainage works, and general maintenance.

The works will last approximately 18 months, and the majority will take place overnight, from 8pm to 6am. 

There may also be some weekend closures, from 8pm Friday to 6am Monday.

The works will be carried out using a combination of full carriageway and slip road closures, as well as contraflow traffic.

Full closures will be in place between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row.

A temporary speed limit of 50 miles per hour will be in place and a diversion will be in place northbound at Thetford and will be via the A1066, A140, and A47.

There will also be a diversion at Spooner Row and will be via the B1172, B1135. 

All lay-bys in the stretch of A11 affected will be closed.

