A11 to close overnight from next week as repair work begins

The A11 will close overnight for more than a week from April 4.

The A11 will close overnight from next Monday as work begins to repair and resurface the carriageway.

The road will be closed from the Thickthorn Roundabout to Attleborough from 8pm to 6am each night until Tuesday, April 12.

It will affect both the northbound and southbound carriageways.

According to One Network, there is currently no signed diversion in place but drivers heading southbound should look to join the A11 at the roundabout with London Road in Attleborough.

Those heading towards Norwich should look to rejoin the A11 at the Thickthorn Roundabout.

Work will see the carriageway in both directions resurfaced and repaired after multiple potholes appeared on the route.

During the work the A47 will also close overnight from April 4 to April 15, between the junction with Watton Road and Thickthorn Roundabout.

