Drivers warned about delays following crash on A11
Published: 12:43 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 12:54 PM June 23, 2021
Police have warned drivers to expect delays following a crash on the A11.
Officers alerted people to the incident at the A11 Thickthorn Norwich bound carriageway on Wednesday afternoon, tweeting for motorists to avoid the area.
That section of the road has been closed and diversions have been put in place.
South Norfolk Police and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are on the scene after police received a call at around 11.30am to reports that a car had crashed into the central reservation.
The ambulance service are also on scene.
A police spokesperson said the driver of the car, a man, has been taken to hospital.
