Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A11 remains partly closed for emergency repairs after heatwave damage

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:01 AM July 20, 2022
Updated: 7:04 AM July 20, 2022
Roadworks begin on the A11

The A11 remains closed this morning - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The A11 remains partly closed this morning as emergency repair works are carried out on damage caused by the high temperatures.

The northbound carriageway between Besthorpe and Thickthorn closed at about 4pm on Tuesday, July 19, as a result of the extreme heat.

A police spokesperson tweeted yesterday: "The northbound carriageway has been closed for the safety of motorists after extreme heat damaged the road surface.

"Please find alternative routes ."

This morning the road remains closed.

On the AA Live traffic map it reports: "Road closed due to emergency repairs on A11 northbound from B1172 London Road to A47 (Thickthorn Roundabout).

"The road was closed just prior to 4.15pm On Tuesday."





