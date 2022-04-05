News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car drives off road into ditch causing delay to travel on A11

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:10 PM April 5, 2022
A11 blocked after crash in Wymondham

The A11 is partially blocked after a car drove off the road and crashed into a ditch near Wymondham. - Credit: Google

An estate car has left the road and crashed into a ditch causing delays to travel on the A11.

The crash happened at about 4pm near Wymondham on the A11 northbound. 

The road is partially blocked and traffic is moving slowly in the area.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to a crash at 4.11pm near Wymondham. 

"An estate car had driven off the road and ended up in a ditch. 

"The vehicle is currently awaiting recovery."

