Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on A11

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:39 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 6:07 PM August 2, 2021
Police have appealed for information.

There were long delays on the A11 after a crash at Wymondham - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

The A11 has reopened after a crash involving several vehicles caused severe disruption during the afternoon rush hour. 

Motorists heading towards Norwich were warned to expect delays following the multi-vehicle collision, which happened at around 4pm near the junction with Tuttles Lane. 

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary's roads and armed policing team held traffic at Wymondham as both lanes of the northbound carriageway were closed. 

Queues were said to stretch back around five miles towards Thetford while the incident was dealt with. 

One lane of the main road reopened just before 5pm, before the second was back in use shortly after 5.15pm. 

