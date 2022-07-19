Part of A11 due to close after becoming damaged by extreme heat

There are currently severe delays on the A11. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Part of the A11 will close in Norfolk after it was damaged by extreme heat.

Norfolk police have announced they will be closing the road as soon as possible between Wymondham and Thickthorn after high temperatures damaged the northbound carriageway.

A police spokesperson said: "One lane is closed and we will be closing both carriageways imminently to keep everybody safe.

"Please find alternative routes if at all possible."

Drivers are already facing severe delays on the road with traffic queuing from Attleborough to Cringleford.