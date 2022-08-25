News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy delays after fallen telegraph pole closes A1067

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:28 AM August 25, 2022
The junction between of Dereham Road onto Fakenham Road A1067, at Bawdeswell

The A1067 is currently closed after telegraph pole fell on the road. - Credit: Google

The A1067 is currently closed in both directions after a telegraph pole fell onto the road during the strong winds this morning.

It is closed in Guist, near Fakenham, with a police crane on the scene attempting to lift the pole.

Power workers are also at the scene.

A signed diversion is in place but officers are urging drivers to avoid the area as there are already long tailbacks.

Police were called to the incident at 7.50am (August 25), with the crane reaching the scene at 8.45am.

