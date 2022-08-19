Town centre road which leads to train station to close for three months

The A1066 Victoria Road is to close for three months. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A town centre road used to by commuters to access a train station will close for three months from next month.

The A1066 Victoria Road in Diss will close at its junction Vinces Road as a mini roundabout is removed and replaced with a set of traffic lights.

Work will begin on Saturday, September 3, and will be complete by Tuesday, November 6,

Those behind the works say they will reduce significant delays which are being experienced by vehicles exiting Vinces Road at peak periods.

Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the works, with the road to close completely at the junction with Victoria Road from Sat September 3 at 7am until 7pm on Sunday, September 4, from Saturday September 10, at 7am until 7pm Sunday, September 11, and Friday, October 21, at 7pm until 7pm on Sunday, October 23.

This road will also close in the same place from Friday, October 28, at 7pm until 7pm on Sunday October 30 and from Friday, November 4 at 7pm until 7pm on Sunday, November 6.

The junction with Vinces Road will close from 10pm on Sunday, October 30, until 2am on Monday, October 31, with works taking place under 15-minute closure periods.

The road within the junction area will be repaired, and the surface will be renewed to provide a "smoother and quieter" road surface.

The footway and cycle paths will also be resurfaced and in front of properties 80 to 82K Victoria Road a new line of dropped kerbs will be placed to assist access to resident’s driveways.

Double yellow parking restrictions will also need to be placed around the junction area to prevent vehicles parking and blocking the junction and preventing the free and safe flow of traffic.

For all closure periods a signed diversion route will be in place to direct traffic around the A road network.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained from one end of the closure at all times, however Norfolk County Council's say some delays may not be avoidable.

The council said it "apologises for any delays which occur because of our works and thanks people for their patience" while work is carried out.

Work will cost £483,350 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.



