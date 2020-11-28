A1066 to close for five more nights

Published: 1:20 PM November 28, 2020

The A1066 is set to close for five more nights at Brettenham, near Thetford - Credit: Archant

A main road where major resurfacing work has been taking place is to close for five further nights.

Efforts to replace the worn-out road surface on a section of the A1066 at Brettenham, near Thetford, are nearing completion.

To minimise disruption, work has been taking place overnight and during weekends on the A1066 from where it meets the Hurth Way roundabout to 200 metres east of the junction with Lodge Lane/West Harling Road.

However, due to poor weather, work did not take place on the weekends of October 3-4 and October 31 - November 1, affecting the project's progress.

The delay means a further week of overnight closures, from Monday, November 30 to Friday, December 4, from 7pm to 6am each night.

The road will remain open as usual at all other times with a 20mph speed restriction in place for safety reasons.

You may also want to watch:

Access to businesses and properties within the road closure area will be maintained.

For the latest travel information, visit the EDP's live traffic map.