Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed

Published: 1:40 PM February 22, 2021

Motorists are being warned to expect delays next week as the A12 London Road and the A12 Bloodmoor Road in south Lowestoft are being closed overnight next week with traffic diverted. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

Two busy stretches of road are set to be temporarily closed to allow repairs to be carried out.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays next week as the A12 London Road and the A12 Bloodmoor Road in south Lowestoft are being closed overnight with traffic diverted.

Suffolk County Council's Highways team will be carrying out the works on the A12 London Road from Bloodmoor Road until the Tower Road southern roundabout and on the A12 Bloodmoor Road from the roundabout with Castleton Avenue until London Road.

The road closures on the A12 London Road from Bloodmoor Road until the Tower Road southern roundabout and on the A12 Bloodmoor Road from the roundabout with Castleton Avenue until London Road, which are shown in red above. Picture: one.network Suffolk - Credit: one.network Suffolk

The roads will be closed for "carriageway resurfacing" for four evenings from 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 2 until 5am the next day with works continuing overnight thereafter between 7.30pm and 5am until Saturday, March 6.

With both roads temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

You may also want to watch:

It states a diversion route of about 41.3km will be in operation throughout the course of the works running from the A12, A145, A146, A1145 and vice versa.















