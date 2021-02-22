News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:40 PM February 22, 2021   
The A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays next week as the A12 London Road and the A12 Bloodmoor Road in south Lowestoft are being closed overnight next week with traffic diverted. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

Two busy stretches of road are set to be temporarily closed to allow repairs to be carried out.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays next week as the A12 London Road and the A12 Bloodmoor Road in south Lowestoft are being closed overnight with traffic diverted.

Suffolk County Council's Highways team will be carrying out the works on the A12 London Road from Bloodmoor Road until the Tower Road southern roundabout and on the A12 Bloodmoor Road from the roundabout with Castleton Avenue until London Road.

The road closures on the A12 London Road from Bloodmoor Road until the Tower Road southern roundabout and on the A12 Bloodmoor Road from the roundabout with Castleton Avenue until London Road, which are shown in red above.

The road closures on the A12 London Road from Bloodmoor Road until the Tower Road southern roundabout and on the A12 Bloodmoor Road from the roundabout with Castleton Avenue until London Road, which are shown in red above. Picture: one.network Suffolk - Credit: one.network Suffolk

The roads will be closed for "carriageway resurfacing" for four evenings from 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 2 until 5am the next day with works continuing overnight thereafter between 7.30pm and 5am until Saturday, March 6.

With both roads temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

You may also want to watch:

It states a diversion route of about 41.3km will be in operation throughout the course of the works running from the A12, A145, A146, A1145 and vice versa.





Most Read

  1. 1 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
  2. 2 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
  3. 3 Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap
  1. 4 Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods
  2. 5 Man arrested after fire at Norwich hotel
  3. 6 Tributes pour in for Lotus employee with 'magic touch'
  4. 7 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
  5. 8 9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of
  6. 9 Suspected stolen car on fire after crash into ditch
  7. 10 Couple 'in state of undress' at beauty spot fined for lockdown breach
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cock Inn, Old Lakenham, Norfolk being converted into luxury home

Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A worried dog walker called police after spotting the bottom half of a person in a hedge near Downham Market, but when police arrived they discovered it was, in fact, a mannequin dressed up to look realistic.

Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services on Wherry Road Norwich

Man taken to hospital after eight-hour incident on Norwich river

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Clerk who stole £120,000 from charity given more time to repay cash

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus