Traffic safety boost for school as new zebra crossing secured

Firside Junior School in Norwich are experiencing increasing problems with parking during pick up and drop off times. Cars parked along a grass verge mean many children have to walk onto the road to pass by. To combat the problem the school are looking at installing a gate so children can walk safely to school. Pictured are Cllr Shelagh Gurney, Headteacher Roz Robinson and Deputy Head Steve Keer. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A junior school has been given another boost to its traffic safety concerns with funding secured for a zebra crossing on its road.

Last year, Firside Junior School started a road safety campaign amid concerns around people parking along Middletons Lane in Hellesdon.

The campaign resulted in 100 wooden posts being placed along the road, preventing people from using it for parking during the school run, which had prompted fears for the safety of children arriving on foot.

It saw a crowdfunding campaign organised by parents at the school, with talk of a new gate being installed at the school. However, an alternative solution was then found with the addition of 100 wooden bollards along the road.

And now the school has been given a second safety boost, with funding secured to install a zebra crossing outside the school.

Shelagh Gurney, a county, district and parish councillor in Hellesdon, said: "I've been trying to secure a zebra crossing there for what feels like an age, so I'm delighted that it has been agreed."

The funding was agreed by the county council's cabinet on Monday as part of a £130m highway improvements scheme for Norfolk's roads.

Roz Robinson, headteacher at Firside, said: "This is very welcome news and we are very grateful for the work Mrs Gurney has done to facilitate the new crossing.

"This, along with the new bollards that were recently installed will make Middletons Lane a much safer place for the entire school community - but especially the children."

It will become the second new zebra crossing to be added to Middletons Lane in the past year, with one built close to Kinsale Infant and Junior School, at the opposite end of the road.

This came under criticism as some neighbours felt it should have been built the opposite side of Kinsale Avenue - with one objector choosing an unorthodox way of voicing their opinion of it - painting the phrase "bodge job" across it.

A zebra crossing on Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon, which has been labelled a 'bodge job' by a mystery critic. Picture: David Hannant - Credit: Archant

However, Mrs Gurney said now the crossing has been in place for some time it is regularly used by people in the suburb