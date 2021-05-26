People urged to be on guard over three men cold calling at homes

Published: 7:14 AM May 26, 2021

People have been warned to watch out for potential rogue traders after reports of three men cold calling Norfolk homes.

The alert has been issued by officers in Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards department after three men were seen knocking on doors in the Hethersett area on the morning of Tuesday, May 26.

It follows a warning from watchdogs that this is a time of year when cold callers step up their efforts.

Stephen Maunder, from Norfolk Trading Standards. - Credit: James Bass

Stephen Maunder, from Norfolk County Council's trading standards department, said: "We often see an increase in reports as we get into the summer months.

"Already this year, we have issued warnings about people offering roofing work, to cut trees or hedges and to pressure wash driveways.

"Our advice is that, if you want to get something done, get a recommendation from family or friends or from Norfolk County Council's Trusted Trader service. Get two or three quotes and then made a decision.

"What we are getting is people knocking on doors saying they are doing work in the area and, for example, they'd noticed a couple of missing roof tiles.

"They say they've got their ladder so will just go up and fix them for £20 or £30 in cash.

"But then, they say they've noticed something else while they are up there, such as a chimney which is about to collapse or a problem with the roof which needs to be sorted - and they've said it will cost £5,000 to £10,000."

Mr Maunder said some people then found it difficult to back out, so paid for work which might not have been needed, was poorly done, or for which they were overcharged.

He said: "In some cases, people have lost tens of thousands of pounds, which they've handed over to people."

He said people should not feel compelled to answer the door to cold callers, should not be afraid to tell them they are not interested and should tell them they will report them.

People can report any further sightings of the men, or any doorstep cold calling incidents by calling 0808 223 1133 or

Norfolk Constabulary on 101.