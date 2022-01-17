News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Aldi chocolate and yoghurts containing metal among recent recalled products

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:16 PM January 17, 2022
Chocolates from Aldi and Yoplait's Frubes are among the products recalled by Trading Standards this week.

Chocolates from Aldi and Yoplait's Frubes are among the products recalled this week. - Credit: Trading Standards/Archant

An Aldi chocolate selection and Yoplait Frubes that may contain metal are on the list of items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Yoplait UK is recalling its Yoplait Frubes Strawberry, Red Berry and Peach variety pack because the product may contain metal.

The peach flavour found in the multipack has been found to contain small pieces of metal which makes the product unsafe to eat.

Yoplait UK have recalled multipacks of Frubes after a flavour was found to contain pieces of metal.

Yoplait UK has recalled multipacks of Frubes after a flavour was found to contain pieces of metal. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details
Frubes Yoghurt Strawberry, Red Berry and Peach Variety Pack
Pack size: 9 x 37 g (9 pack)
Batch code: 9218195
Use-by date: 09 February 2022 (the date is written on the packaging as '09 Feb C')

Aldi is recalling its Moser Roth brand The Collection Milk, White & Dark Chocolates as they contain egg not listed on the ingredients.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

The Moser Roth chocolate selection from Aldi is being recalled due to containing egg not listed in the ingredients.

The Moser Roth chocolate selection is being recalled due to containing egg not listed in the ingredients. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details
Moser Roth The Collection Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
Pack size: 160 g
Best-before dates: all dates
Allergen: egg

Welsh Speciality Foods is recalling its Welsh Chunky Piccalilli as it contains mustard not mentioned on the label.

This means the product poses a possible risk to anyone with an allergy to mustard.

Product details
Welsh Chunky Piccalilli
Pack size: 280 g
Batch codes: PIC2021, PIC2441 and PIC3481
Best-before dates: 21 October 2022, 01 December 2022 and 14 March 2023
Allergen: mustard

The Oxyled snowflake string lights sold through Amazon are being recalled due to risk of electric shock.

The snowflake string lights are being recalled due to risk of electric shock. - Credit: Trading Standards

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a recall notice for a Snowflake Lighting Chain sold on Amazon due to a possible safety risk.

The 3m snowflake lighting chain packaged in a cardboard box with printed brand Oxyled logo poses a high risk of electric shock as the item was accompanied with insufficient instructions.

Product identifiers
SKU: D05-2424B-02
Barcode: X001ELL77R

Three telescopic ladders by Day Plus sold through Amazon are being recalled.

Three telescopic ladders by Day Plus have been recalled. - Credit: Trading Standards

Three telescopic ladders by brand Day Plus have also been recalled.

The products pose a serious risk of injury as when tested, the ladders failed on numerous tests including strength tests, rung strength and rung pull out test strength as well as the torsion test for leaning ladders.

The ladders were sold on Amazon.

Product identifiers
Brand: Day Plus
Lengths included in recall: 2.6m, 3.2m, and 3.8m

A baby carrier sold through Amazon has been recalled due to safety concerns.

A baby carrier sold through Amazon has been recalled due to safety concerns. - Credit: Trading Standards

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a product recall for a baby carrier that was available to be purchased on Amazon.

The Baobe brand navy baby carrier presents a severe risk of injuries as testing found the fasteners that attach to the body of the product unstitch after five uses and the product breaks.

This poses an injury risk to babies who may fall on the floor if the product breaks.

Product identifiers
Model: 606
Brand: Baobe

