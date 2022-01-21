Tracy Lear was an exceptionally popular member of staff at Alderman Peel High School - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY/ARCHANT

A beloved teaching assistant who had recently moved died in a tragic accident after falling down the stairs at her north Norfolk home, an inquest heard.

Tracy Lear (nee Greenacre), 55, of Northfield Lane, Wells, was a specialist teaching assistant and maths instructor at Alderman Peel High School, where she had worked for more than 20 years.

She was described by her colleagues as “extremely talented” and an outpouring of tributes from staff and pupils swiftly followed after the news of her death.

Born on February 24, 1966, in Runton, between Sheringham and Cromer, Mrs Lear died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, on November 7, 2021.

Speaking at the inquest held on January 21 at County Hall, Norwich, assistant coroner for Norfolk, Simon Milburn, read out written evidence outlining Mrs Lear’s final movements the day before she died.

A statement written by her husband of 39 years, Ian Lear, a carpenter, said: “Tracey had been very excited about [our] recent move.”

Tracy Lear pictured with her grandchild - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“That evening Tracy suggested a fish and chip supper,” Mr Lear’s statement continued.

“At home, we chatted before Tracy said she was going up to get ready for bed.

“I heard an almighty bang and found Tracey at the bottom of the stairs.”

Shortly after, Mr Lear called 999 and began CPR. Mrs Lear remained unconscious and was transported to the hospital via ambulance shortly after 1am on November 7.

Tracy Lear was a keen cyclist - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Dr Robert Florance, consultant in emergency medicine at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, provided a statement in which he described Mrs Lear sustaining a number of severe injuries with the "key one” to her brain.

Mr Milburn confirmed that the medical cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest caused by a severe brain injury from a fall, and declared the cause of death was the result of an accident.

He added: “For the family, please accept my condolences for their very sad loss.”

Since the tragedy, the family of Mrs Lear has organised an annual maths award to be given to a pupil at Alderman Peel High School in her memory.

Tracy Lear pictured (middle) with the maths team at Alderman Peel High School as part of a promotional postcard - Credit: APHS

As well as her husband, she leaves behind her children Jack, Nikki, and George, her granddaughter Arabella, mother Tessa, and siblings Mark and Suzie.