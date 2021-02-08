Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow

Published: 11:24 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 2:44 PM February 8, 2021

A tractor helping get a van moving at Moulton Rd near Acle - Credit: All About Acle

Grounded cars, treacherous roads and rescue missions by tractors have given residents on Norfolk's east coast a lot to contend with as they woke up to heavy snow this morning.

In Reedham in the Broads, one villager explained that "nobody was going anywhere" due to driving conditions.



She said: "I watched three cars almost crash into the barrier of the bridge that goes over the tracks this morning.



"There have been tractors pulling cars out of drifts since 3am, and the local school has been closed. Our farmers have been amazing!"

Reedham in the snow - Credit: Francesca Cornish

Reedham in the snow - Credit: Francesca Cornish

Another tractor also began helping dislodge a stranded van on Moulton Road near Acle at around 9.10am as snow drifts continued to move quickly and unpredictably.

Acle parish councillor Jackie Clover warned that the 5-10cm of snow falling in the area was fast turning to ice and that walkways in the village were slippery and treacherous.

All About Acle, the village Facebook page, posted that by 9.45pm more cars were stuck in drifts on Reedham Road, and that "none of the roads were safe".

Paul Rice, of Broads Watch at Potter Heigham, said Potter Heigham bridge had been gritted.

A snowy-looking Yarmouth - Credit: Simon Luckman

A snowy-looking Yarmouth - Credit: Simon Luckman

A snowy-looking Yarmouth - Credit: Simon Luckman

A snowy-looking Yarmouth - Credit: Simon Luckman

He added: "There's about 4cm settled snow, with high winds.

"Most roads are currently passable, but there's new flood alerts just issued for the Rivers Ant, Bure and Thurne which may mean more localised flooding when the snow thaws.

"Caister bypass is pretty bad though; the gritting isn't having a great effect.

"Our Broads' Watch 4x4 truck and team are on standby, and there's now a farmer with a snow plough on a tractor keeping the A149 at Catfield clear.

"North Norfolk have sent out farmers across the area. But we are urging people to clear their vehicles of all snow before they make any essential journeys.

"We're also asking people to drive with dipped headlights so we can see you out in these blizzard-like conditions."

Stuck traffic on the A47 between Hopton and Gorleston this morning - Credit: Carole Wall

Stuck traffic on the A47 between Hopton and Gorleston this morning - Credit: Carole Wall

Farmers did their bit out on Beccles Road too, using a tractor to tow an ambulance to safety after it became stuck in the snow.

One witness said: "The road was completely covered with snow drifts. Without the tractor the ambulances would never have made it through."

Earlier in the day, the A47 between the James Paget Hospital, Hopton and Lowestoft had to be closed with drivers advised to avoid the area.

Staff leaving their night shift at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston were stranded until the A47 reopened before 8am, with gritters and tractors helping to get the traffic moving again.

***Dangerous Roads*** With the increased snowfall over night, the roads around the Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay areas... Posted by Lowestoft Police on Monday, 8 February 2021

In Yarmouth town centre, Simon Luckman said roads were icy as snow continued to fall heavily, with back and side roads especially dangerous.

A snowy-looking Yarmouth - Credit: Simon Luckman

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, meanwhile, said that waste and recycling collection would be postponed today due to snow and ice on the roads.

They said to "leave out your bin" and that the council would visit "as soon as it's safe".