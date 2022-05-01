News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tractor stopped due to safety concerns over trailer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:24 AM May 1, 2022
A tractor driver was stopped in Wymondham due to safety issues with the trailer. 

A tractor driver was stopped in Wymondham due to safety issues with the trailer. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A tractor driver was stopped by police in Wymondham due to safety concerns over the trailer being towed.

The vehicle was halted at around 10.30am on Saturday (April 30) while police officers were deployed on an Operation Close Pass cycle safety event.

Officers considered the trailer to look in poor condition, and also had concerns over the loading.

They also said the rig was running at too high a speed for that type of trailer.

They found a number of the trailer bed boards were damaged and not fixed to the chassis.

The load was also not correctly secured and the braking system on the trailer was defective. 

The combination was not being used for an essential agricultural purpose meaning the driver required a vocational driving licence, which he did not have.

As a result, a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) was issued to the driver.

An immediate prohibition notice was also issued to the owner for the trailer.

The owner arranged suitable safe recovery from the scene.

