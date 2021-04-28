The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
- Credit: Nicky Fowler
Cast members of reality TV show The Only Way is Essex have been spotted filming in Norfolk.
Instead of jetting off to their sunnier filming locations of Marbella and Ibiza the stars have instead been based in north Norfolk.
The group has been staying at the Dial House in Reepham and soaking in the sights of the coast.
The team, which includes Amber Turner and James 'Diags' Bennewith visited Cromer's No1 ice cream parlour as well as having a go at surfing.
Dan Edgar, Dani Imbert, Liam Gatsby, Chloe Meadows, Courtney Green and Chloe Brockett are also among the group.
The group shared Instagram images of their stay and meals at the Dial House, which have been able to accommodate the filming bubble on a socially-distanced basis.
Most Read
- 1 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
- 2 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 3 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
- 4 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
- 5 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
- 6 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
- 7 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
- 8 Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'
- 9 Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears
- 10 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs