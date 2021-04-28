The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk

Published: 12:12 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM April 28, 2021

Chloe Brockett, Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green (inset) were filming with other members of the TOWIE cast in Cromer - Credit: Nicky Fowler

Cast members of reality TV show The Only Way is Essex have been spotted filming in Norfolk.

Instead of jetting off to their sunnier filming locations of Marbella and Ibiza the stars have instead been based in north Norfolk.

The group has been staying at the Dial House in Reepham and soaking in the sights of the coast.

TOWIE stars Chloe Brockett, Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green stopped for a photo with fans Nicky Fowler and Kellie Warner outside No.1 in Cromer. - Credit: Nicky Fowler





The team, which includes Amber Turner and James 'Diags' Bennewith visited Cromer's No1 ice cream parlour as well as having a go at surfing.

Dan Edgar, Dani Imbert, Liam Gatsby, Chloe Meadows, Courtney Green and Chloe Brockett are also among the group.

The group shared Instagram images of their stay and meals at the Dial House, which have been able to accommodate the filming bubble on a socially-distanced basis.

Towie star Dan Edger with Kellie Warner and Nicky Fowler on Cromer Esplanade. - Credit: Nicky Fowler



