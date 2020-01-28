How should we tackle homelessness? Share your views in special newsroom debate

Last year's Mental Health ThinkIn with the EDP and Tortoise, how do we solve the mental health crisis.

How would you put an end to homelessness?



It is a burning question taxing many of our communities and now a talk called ThinkIn in Norwich is offering the unique opportunity for you to put forward solutions for this pressing problem.

Hosted by slow journalism venture Tortoise, in partnership with the Eastern Daily Press (EDP) and Norwich Evening News (NEN), the audience-led discussion will take place in our newsroom on February 19.



The ThinkIn, taking place at Prospect House, Rouen Road, in Norwich, from 6pm on Wednesday, February 19. is modelled on the daily conference held in newsrooms up and down the country and is free to attend.

David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and NEN, said: "Our first Think In with Tortoise on mental health was an enthralling event and we heard some really powerful stories and had some great debate about the issue.

"We know that homelessness is an issue which resonates with many people across the city and it's something we feel we've seen more of in recent years, for a number of reasons.

"This promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking debate on a really important topic."

The ThinkIn will be chaired by freelance journalist Audrey Gillan and David Taylor, an editor at Tortoise.

Mr Taylor said: "In towns and cities across the UK, it has become impossible to ignore people sleeping rough in doorways and on pavements, the most visible signs of poverty and the breakdown of social care.

"We have spent months at Tortoise examining the particular hardships of homeless women who are exposed to violence and worse on the streets and discovered desperately sad stories of family abuse, domestic violence, loneliness and addiction. But we also found evidence of a futile and broken system where women are being returned to prison again and again for petty reasons like missing probation appointments. They are caught in an expensive cycle of punishment which just makes their chaotic lives even more disordered."

For free tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Tortoise Norwich. Unfortunately parking cannot be provided, however there is a pay and display car park on Rouen Road, a short wak from our office.