Search

Advanced search

How should we tackle homelessness? Share your views in special newsroom debate

PUBLISHED: 11:02 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 28 January 2020

Last year's Mental Health ThinkIn with the EDP and Tortoise, how do we solve the mental health crisis. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Last year's Mental Health ThinkIn with the EDP and Tortoise, how do we solve the mental health crisis. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

How would you put an end to homelessness?

Last year's Mental Health ThinkIn with the EDP and Tortoise, how do we solve the mental health crisis. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Last year's Mental Health ThinkIn with the EDP and Tortoise, how do we solve the mental health crisis. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

It is a burning question taxing many of our communities and now a talk called ThinkIn in Norwich is offering the unique opportunity for you to put forward solutions for this pressing problem.

Hosted by slow journalism venture Tortoise, in partnership with the Eastern Daily Press (EDP) and Norwich Evening News (NEN), the audience-led discussion will take place in our newsroom on February 19.

Last year's Mental Health ThinkIn with the EDP and Tortoise, how do we solve the mental health crisis. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Last year's Mental Health ThinkIn with the EDP and Tortoise, how do we solve the mental health crisis. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The ThinkIn, taking place at Prospect House, Rouen Road, in Norwich, from 6pm on Wednesday, February 19. is modelled on the daily conference held in newsrooms up and down the country and is free to attend.

David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and NEN, said: "Our first Think In with Tortoise on mental health was an enthralling event and we heard some really powerful stories and had some great debate about the issue.

You may also want to watch:

"We know that homelessness is an issue which resonates with many people across the city and it's something we feel we've seen more of in recent years, for a number of reasons.

"This promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking debate on a really important topic."

The ThinkIn will be chaired by freelance journalist Audrey Gillan and David Taylor, an editor at Tortoise.

Mr Taylor said: "In towns and cities across the UK, it has become impossible to ignore people sleeping rough in doorways and on pavements, the most visible signs of poverty and the breakdown of social care.

"We have spent months at Tortoise examining the particular hardships of homeless women who are exposed to violence and worse on the streets and discovered desperately sad stories of family abuse, domestic violence, loneliness and addiction. But we also found evidence of a futile and broken system where women are being returned to prison again and again for petty reasons like missing probation appointments. They are caught in an expensive cycle of punishment which just makes their chaotic lives even more disordered."

For free tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Tortoise Norwich. Unfortunately parking cannot be provided, however there is a pay and display car park on Rouen Road, a short wak from our office.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

GP died after freak cycling accident near Amsterdam

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Uninsured drink driver fled scene after roundabout crash

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Passengers stuck on-board as Greater Anglia train comes to a halt

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

The NHS manager who sent THAT email? Here’s why I think he should keep his job

Doreen Livermore's tragic death should have been the Trust's priority. They now need to prove that in future, it always will be, says Liz Nice. Photo: Archant

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24