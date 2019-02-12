Tornado flypast for funeral of veteran Lancaster Bomber co-pilot

Wing Cdr Vic Stapley pictures in 2005 at the Thanksgiving and Remeberance Service to Commemorate the 65th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain. The service took place at Tower Gardens, King's Lynn. Photo: IAN BURT Archant © 2004

A Tornado fighter jet will fly over the funeral of a former Wing Commander to honour the veteran Lancaster Bomber co-pilot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The funeral of Wing Cdr Vic Stapley will take place today at 2pm at King’s Lynn Minster before moving on to Mintlyn Crematorium, Mr Stapley will be honoured with a Tornado flypast at 3.30pm.

The Second World War Bomber Command veteran and former mayor of West Norfolk died at his home in Dersingham on Thursday, January 31 with his family by his side.

In 2018, Mr Stapley was awarded the Legion D’Honneur - France’s highest honour - for his part in the liberation of its people during the 1939-45 war, which he dedicated to his crew members, who helped him to survive 38 missions flying from RAF Kirmington on Humberside.

The 96-year-old was also awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for bravery, made an OBE in 1976 and served as Mayor of West Norfolk from 1990-91.