Driving school owner's top tips to learners during lockdown

Published: 6:00 AM February 25, 2021

Sarah Kennedy of MotorV8 Driving School has offered some tips to learners during lockdown. Picture taken in September. - Credit: Matthew Usher/ Jeremy Owen

With lockdown putting a halt to driving lessons and tests suspended across the country, the owner of a driving school has offered some tips to help learner drivers stay on track.

Sarah Kennedy, owner of MotorV8 Driving School in Downham Market, said the instructors at her company are trying to reassure pupils during this time by texting or calling them and issuing regular updates on government guidelines on its social media.

Following the government's announcement on the roadmap out of lockdown, driving lessons could be able to restart on April 12, which gives MotorV8 seven weeks to book in the "huge list" of pupils on their diaries.

MotorV8 Driving School owner Sarah Kennedy (right) pictured with instructor Daniel Rix last October. - Credit: Archant

But in the meantime, Mrs Kennedy gives us her tips for practicing during lockdown.

She said: "Seven weeks is plenty of time to download a DVSA registered app and get practising.

"Motorv8 pupils can use our free learning platform theory test pro where revision and mock tests can be carried out and their instructor can log on and view progress.

One of the tips is to apply for a provisional licence as early as possible. - Credit: PA

"Revising for this and preparing really is important as it then means we can go on to book them a practical test."

Drive under supervision

"If possible and pupils have their own car and a family member who will supervise, we recommend getting out and practicing driving as much as possible.

"Current guidelines mean you can drive for essential trips at the moment so we advise all pupils to drive mum or dad to do the shopping as often as they can.

One tip is to drive mum or dad to the shops for essential trips. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Plan for lessons

"If turning 17 from now until autumn we recommend booking in for lessons now.

"As you can imagine our waiting list is endless at the moment so being added early means we can start lessons as soon as an instructor is available."

Being flexible

"Evening/weekend lessons always book first so being flexible with availability will really help to fit in with an instructor's diary and available slots."

Watch videos

"YouTube is a fantastic platform for a number of videos on driving, whether it’s a brand new starter who doesn’t understand how a clutch works to roundabouts and tricky manoeuvres there will be videos and tips on there to watch while we sit out this hopefully last lockdown."

Apply for provisional licence as early as possible

"Those who are turning 17 this year - apply for provisional licence a good while before your birthday as there could be a wait from the DVSA."