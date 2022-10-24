Let the collecting begin! Tokens start for Readers' Choice Cash for Charity

The Broomhill Trust, left, and Age UK Norwich are among the 10 charities shortlisted for the Readers' Choice Cash for Charity scheme - Credit: Archant/NIHR

Ten finalists from Norfolk and Suffolk have been chosen and now it’s down to you, our readers, to decide how much of our huge £16,000 giveaway that charities will claim.

Nominations for the Readers’ Choice Cash for Charity giveaway were opened in August and hundreds of good causes have been trimmed down to 10 by our team.

Now, from today, tokens can be found in the Eastern Daily Press, East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star and Norwich Evening News every day for four weeks.

Tokens then need to be taken to collection points across the region or be posted, so if your favourite charity collects 50pc of all tokens collected, it will receive 50pc of the £16,000.

In the weeks ahead we will bring you details of the projects that the relevant charities are hoping to use the funds for.

Four of the shortlisted charities are from Norfolk, with Age UK Norwich, Dereham Meeting Point, the 1st Attleborough (St Mary's) Scout Group and North Walsham Play vying for votes, as well as Topcats from just over the border in Lowestoft.

The five other Suffolk groups in the running are the Broomhill Trust, GoStart Community Transport, Footsteps Walking With You, Jetty Lane CIO and Winston’s Wheels.

The £16,000 cash is being provided by the charitable arm of Newsquest Media Group’s parent company, the Gannett Foundation. This year the foundation will donate £128,000 to charities across the country.

Past grants have supported a wide variety of good causes, including cash for hospices, community construction projects, support for the elderly or disabled, and projects helping to tackle homelessness and a lack of opportunities for disadvantaged young people.

Tokens can be taken to Cash for Charity collection boxes at local supermarkets, newsagents and other prominent locations in the area, or by sending to Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE ahead of the deadline of Sunday, November 20.