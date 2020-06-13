Land off country lane set for auction
PUBLISHED: 14:25 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 13 June 2020
An area of land off a quiet country lane is set to be auctioned off next month.
The area of “amenity land,” off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, near Beccles, extends to around a third of an acre as it is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.
It is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on July 22, with a guide price of £10,000 to £15,000 plus fees.
Described as “amenity land extending to around a third of an acre,” the property description from the auctioneers states: “This parcel of land extends to around 0.34 of an acre.
“The land has been used for amenity purposes with a number of mature trees.
“It is fenced and is accessed via a wooden gate off a quiet country lane.
“It will be sold with vacant possession and would be an ideal purchase for someone looking to own a little piece of England.
“The land is located around four miles north of Beccles.
“It is between a residential property and a building plot that has recently been granted planning permission.”
