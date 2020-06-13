Land off country lane set for auction

Land off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, Beccles, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. It is due to be sold at an online auction on July 22. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia Archant

An area of land off a quiet country lane is set to be auctioned off next month.

The area of “amenity land,” off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, near Beccles, extends to around a third of an acre as it is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on July 22, with a guide price of £10,000 to £15,000 plus fees.

Described as “amenity land extending to around a third of an acre,” the property description from the auctioneers states: “This parcel of land extends to around 0.34 of an acre.

“The land has been used for amenity purposes with a number of mature trees.

“It is fenced and is accessed via a wooden gate off a quiet country lane.

“It will be sold with vacant possession and would be an ideal purchase for someone looking to own a little piece of England.

“The land is located around four miles north of Beccles.

“It is between a residential property and a building plot that has recently been granted planning permission.”