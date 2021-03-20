Flamingo leads charge from town's whacky new cocktail bar
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A 10ft pink flamingo will be leading the charge as King's Lynn's bars and restaurants emerge from lockdown.
Mingo Keith is the face of Tipsy Teapot, a whacky new cafe-cum-cocktail bar opening up on the High Street in early June.
Think a cross between the Mad Hatter's tea party and Hard Rock Cafe, according to a source close to the owners, who wish to remain in the background and refer all enquiries to Mingo.
"The focus is on informality," is the word from the bird. "Fun, not fine dining. After all, socialising is about relaxing and having a good time. We have plenty of conversation starters with our weird and wonderland décor but also the food and drinks will be quirky in themselves."
Cocktails will be served in teapots, and people will be able to enjoy dinner downstairs before moving upstairs to its art deco speakeasy bar for dancing.
Tipsy’s location paves the way for the Saturday market end of the town becoming the destination entertainment quarter of the town, especially once the quayside is eventually developed.
Plans for Tipsy, which has been designed with social media platforms such as Instagram in mind, were in place before the pandemic. Asked if now is the right time to launch a new bar fronted by a 10ft flamingo, those behind them said: "Kings Lynn is a resilient town and will flourish in the months and years ahead."
