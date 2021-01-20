Man who died after falling from cliff took his own life, inquest rules

Published: 6:00 AM January 20, 2021

Tributes have been paid to a 62-year-old man who was "loved by everyone" following a hearing into his death.

Timothy Wood, 62, from Terrington St Clement, died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on March 10, 2020, after falling from a cliff in Hunstanton after he was reported missing by his wife.

The inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, heard that Mr Wood had struggled with chronic fatigue syndrome (ME) for 30 years and had been experiencing pain in his abdomen in the months leading up to his death.

A statement from Mr Wood's wife, Isabelle, said that her husband had never had any mental health issues previously but this "all changed" after she had a heart attack in October 2019.

After a number of GP appointments, hospital visits, and tests over his abdominal pain, Mr Wood took a large overdose of prescribed medicines on February 24.

The 62-year-old followed up with his GP on March 5 for an urgent referral to the mental health team. He was called the same day and had a 20-minute discussion over the phone, was given an appointment for March 27, and was left feeling "hopeful".

Before he had his appointment, Mr Wood was found by a member of the public lying on the beach in critical condition. He was airlifted to QEH where he died.

The cause of death was given as suicide and Mrs Blake said there was "no indication" why Mr Wood took his own life.

Mrs Wood described her husband as a "very quiet gentleman who was loved by everyone".

She said: "I met him just when I needed a special person in my life and he became the love of my life and soul mate.

"He enjoyed watching football on TV and was such a kind and loving man who everyone loved.

"My life will never be the same again and I will never recover from this life-changing and traumatising event. My days are filled with tears and sorrow and I do not know where to go from here."