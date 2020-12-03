Timelapse video shows return of Norfolk and Suffolk shoppers

Video

Published: 7:27 PM December 3, 2020

Shoppers returned to Norwich city centre on the first morning after the second national lockdown lifted. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Streets across Norfolk and Suffolk are noticeably busier after lockdown restrictions were lifted and shops reopened.

Our timelapse footage highlight the increase in visitors to high streets and shopping centres across the region.

The videos show Chantry Place, Gentlemans Walk and Castle Quarter in Norwich, Broad Street and New Conduit Street in King's Lynn, Church Street in Cromer, Market Place in Great Yarmouth and London North Road in Lowestoft, on Tuesday, December 1 - the day before the second lockdown was lifted and the following day.

Under the new tier 2 restrictions, all non-essential shops and businesses can open but shoppers and customers have to abide by social distancing rules.

The changes also mean people will only be allowed to meet in groups of up to six when they are outside but there cannot be any mixing of households anywhere indoors, both at home and when in a public place, with the exception of support bubbles.

On the first day of the new tier 2 restrictions there were queues outside libraries and strong support for gyms and leisure attractions.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council and chairman of the Norfolk Engagement Board, said: “While our aim was to leave the national lockdown in Tier 1, being in Tier 2 with much of the rest of the country, means we do face further restrictions so we must now work together towards a sustained decline in the virus to help us to return to lesser restrictions as soon as possible.

“It is essential that we stick to the rules, work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our county and ensure that the rates of infection continue to go downwards. The best way to protect ourselves and others is to keep our distance, wash our hands and cover our faces.

“It is also important to understand that people must continue to follow social distancing measures and isolate if they have symptoms, test positive or are asked to isolate by contact tracing teams.”