Video
Timelapse video shows return of Norfolk and Suffolk shoppers
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
Streets across Norfolk and Suffolk are noticeably busier after lockdown restrictions were lifted and shops reopened.
Our timelapse footage highlight the increase in visitors to high streets and shopping centres across the region.
The videos show Chantry Place, Gentlemans Walk and Castle Quarter in Norwich, Broad Street and New Conduit Street in King's Lynn, Church Street in Cromer, Market Place in Great Yarmouth and London North Road in Lowestoft, on Tuesday, December 1 - the day before the second lockdown was lifted and the following day.
Under the new tier 2 restrictions, all non-essential shops and businesses can open but shoppers and customers have to abide by social distancing rules.
The changes also mean people will only be allowed to meet in groups of up to six when they are outside but there cannot be any mixing of households anywhere indoors, both at home and when in a public place, with the exception of support bubbles.
On the first day of the new tier 2 restrictions there were queues outside libraries and strong support for gyms and leisure attractions.
Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council and chairman of the Norfolk Engagement Board, said: “While our aim was to leave the national lockdown in Tier 1, being in Tier 2 with much of the rest of the country, means we do face further restrictions so we must now work together towards a sustained decline in the virus to help us to return to lesser restrictions as soon as possible.
“It is essential that we stick to the rules, work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our county and ensure that the rates of infection continue to go downwards. The best way to protect ourselves and others is to keep our distance, wash our hands and cover our faces.
Most Read
- 1 Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry
- 2 Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
- 3 Never mind Santa's sleigh... how about a Christmas combine harvester?
- 4 Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village
- 5 Revealed: Coronavirus vaccine hubs in Norfolk
- 6 Saver menus and pizzas - how pubs are opening under 'substantial meal' rule
- 7 Man hit by lorry on A47 rushed to hospital with serious injuries
- 8 'More substantial than a Scotch egg': Pub creates the 'Botched egg'
- 9 Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton
- 10 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
“It is also important to understand that people must continue to follow social distancing measures and isolate if they have symptoms, test positive or are asked to isolate by contact tracing teams.”