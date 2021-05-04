New Norwich Diocesan secretary 'excited' at new role

Published: 4:11 PM May 4, 2021

Tim Sweeting who will take over as the Diocesan secretary in August. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

The head of YMCA Norfolk has been announced as the new Diocesan secretary for the Diocese of Norwich.

Tim Sweeting, who will take over in August, said he was “excited” to be joining at “such an important moment”.

He said: “Local churches make an incredible difference in their communities and I am looking forward to working with diocesan colleagues to support the wonderful, committed people who enable that to happen in so many rich and diverse ways.”

Tim Sweeting has been chief executive of YMCA Norfolk for 12 years. - Credit: Archant

His appointment comes as falls in parish incomes amid the Covid-19 pandemic could see a reduced number of clergy moved from rural parishes to urban and deprived areas and some church buildings closed to regular worship.

Mr Sweeting, who replaces Richard Butler who has been Diocesan secretary since 2009, will take up the position with the Norwich Diocesan Board of Finance.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich said: “I am delighted that Tim Sweeting has been appointed as the next Diocesan Secretary.

You may also want to watch:

“This role encompasses being a strategic leader, a service-focused manager, a wise steward, an enabler of good governance and a passionate ambassador to help our parishes and chaplaincies to flourish.”

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A Lay Canon of Norwich Cathedral since 2017 and vice chair of the Mitre Benefice Parochial Church Council, Mr Sweeting has spent 22 years working for YMCA, the last 12 as chief executive of YMCA Norfolk.

He said: “I feel privileged to have led an incredible team at YMCA Norfolk who have enabled transformation in the lives of countless young people and families over these last 12 years.

“I pray that the foundations we have built, including the new YMCA on Aylsham Road in Norwich, will support the charity, and those it serves, for many years to come.”

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher blessing the new YMCA Norfolk community hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

YMCA chair Philip Macdonald said: "It has been a privilege to have Tim serve as CEO of YMCA Norfolk for the past 12 years. He has led with a clear sense of purpose and has been unwavering in his determination to see young people given the opportunity to be the best that they can be.”