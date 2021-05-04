News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New Norwich Diocesan secretary 'excited' at new role

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:11 PM May 4, 2021   
Tim Sweeting who will take over as the Diocesan secretary in August.

Tim Sweeting who will take over as the Diocesan secretary in August. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

The head of YMCA Norfolk has been announced as the new Diocesan secretary for the Diocese of Norwich.

Tim Sweeting, who will take over in August, said he was “excited” to be joining at “such an important moment”.

He said: “Local churches make an incredible difference in their communities and I am looking forward to working with diocesan colleagues to support the wonderful, committed people who enable that to happen in so many rich and diverse ways.”

YMCA Norfolk chief executive Tim Sweeting. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tim Sweeting has been chief executive of YMCA Norfolk for 12 years. - Credit: Archant

His appointment comes as falls in parish incomes amid the Covid-19 pandemic could see a reduced number of clergy moved from rural parishes to urban and deprived areas and some church buildings closed to regular worship.

Mr Sweeting, who replaces Richard Butler who has been Diocesan secretary since 2009, will take up the position with the Norwich Diocesan Board of Finance.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich said: “I am delighted that Tim Sweeting has been appointed as the next Diocesan Secretary. 

You may also want to watch:

“This role encompasses being a strategic leader, a service-focused manager, a wise steward, an enabler of good governance and a passionate ambassador to help our parishes and chaplaincies to flourish.”

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher (photo: Denise Bradley)

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A Lay Canon of Norwich Cathedral since 2017 and vice chair of the Mitre Benefice Parochial Church Council, Mr Sweeting has spent 22 years working for YMCA, the last 12 as chief executive of YMCA Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to 'brilliant man' devoted to helping Norwich homeless
  2. 2 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
  3. 3 Trees down and power cuts as winds batter Norfolk
  1. 4 Power cuts affect hundreds of homes as high winds hit Norfolk
  2. 5 A47 closed after HGV overturns in crash with car
  3. 6 Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village
  4. 7 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
  5. 8 School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case
  6. 9 Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction
  7. 10 Red kite battles with peregrine falcon above Norwich Cathedral

He said: “I feel privileged to have led an incredible team at YMCA Norfolk who have enabled transformation in the lives of countless young people and families over these last 12 years. 

“I pray that the foundations we have built, including the new YMCA on Aylsham Road in Norwich, will support the charity, and those it serves, for many years to come.”

Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, who blessed the new YMCA Norfolk community hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher blessing the new YMCA Norfolk community hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

YMCA chair Philip Macdonald said: "It has been a privilege to have Tim serve as CEO of YMCA Norfolk for the past 12 years. He has led with a clear sense of purpose and has been unwavering in his determination to see young people given the opportunity to be the best that they can be.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Housing

See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Dash cam footage of white van on A140

Video

WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Bungalow, Docking Road, near Burnham Market, Norfolk

Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus