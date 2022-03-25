Promotion

Tickets are now out for the incredible line-up at this summer's Old Buckenham Airshow.

It's big, it's heavy, it's noisy, it's incredibly fast, it can fly from brakes off to 35,000ft in less than two and a half minutes - and it's coming to Norfolk.

The RAF Typhoon is the incredibly powerful, highly capable and super agile multi-role combat aircraft heading back to the Old Buckenham Airshow this summer, after a huge welcome from the crowd at its Norfolk airshow debut last summer.

Sheer power from the RAF Typhoon, flying at Old Buckenham Airshow this summer - Credit: Paul Johnson/Flightline UK



What's more, the superstar 29-tonne showstopping beast not only has a striking patriotic paint scheme but will be flying on both days of the show, July 30-31, which this year celebrates some outstanding red, white and blue anniversaries.

Commemorating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and 80 years since the American servicemen and women arrived at Old Buckenham Airfield, 2022 was always set to be an extra special airshow.

The Typhoon delighted the crowds at the Old Buckenham Air Show 2021 and will be back for 2022 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY



It will kick off with an inspiring opening act when skydivers from the RAF Falcon parachute display team fly into the show.

What's more, they won't only be freefalling through the air at speeds of approximately 120 mph above Old Buckenham, trailing red, white and blue smoke; once they've deployed their canopies they'll create a breathtaking display of precision parachute flying.

This will include flying a large Union Jack, which on landing will be presented to a very special dignitary.

That's Bruno Peek, Her Majesty's pageant master currently organising more than 1,500 beacons to be lit on June 2 throughout the Commonwealth in commemoration of her Platinum Jubilee.

In what feels set to be an emotional event, the Union Flag then will be marched by the 1986 Wymondham Squadron of the Air Cadets to the centre of the airshow, where it’ll be ceremonially raised as the National Anthem is sung. Singer Fiona Harber will also lead the crowd singing the national anthem of the United States, The Star-Spangled Banner.

As the flags are raised, the air display truly lifts off with an expected 20 magnificent acts each day.

They'll include the jaw-dropping antics of the turbolets, which zip and dash about the sky with a show that involves everything from flour bombs to aerial limbo flown down to a nerve-wracking toddler height of about one metre.

With the show known for bringing a huge variety of acts both on and off the ground, this year showcases the greatest aircraft of the last eight decades - and the electric aircraft taking us into the future.

Show director Matt Wilkins said 2022 had to be an even more exciting and momentous show than ever before: "It's a year of milestones with the 80th anniversary of the arrival of the US Airforce for whom Old Buckenham was created, which coincides with the Platinum Jubilee of arguably the greatest reigning monarch in British history. We are therefore pulling out all the stops to make this the greatest show we have ever had."

The Spitfire Mk1 is a favourite at the Old Buckenham Air Show - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Display time will see eyes constantly upwards for performances from aircraft including the Mustang, Catalina, Staggerwing, the beloved - and huge - Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress Sally B and another show favourite, the Mk IX Spitfire MH434, plus a recreation of the final dogfight over Europe in The Second World War.

Then it'll be hands firmly clasped over ears for the magnificent firepower and ground shaking excitement of the RAF Typhoon as it shows off its super-fast manoeuvres, incredible agility and almost unbelievable climbing speed.

Cover your ears - the Typhoon is heading to the Old Buckenham Airshow this summer Photo: Paul Johnson/Flightline - Credit: Archant

Typhoon pilot, Flt Lt Adam O’Hare, started as an Air Cadet and when he's not demonstrating the Typhoon at airshows, he’s one of the vital team flying to protect our airspace.

"Please give him, his colleagues and his employer, The Queen, a big cheer as he sends the Typhoon vertically up to 10,000’ at the end of the show," said Matt Wilkins.

The Old Buckenham Airshow ground display will include military vehicles, re-enactment groups, family centre, funfair, live music, bar, food village, classic cars and the UK's first electric aircraft charging point and electric aircraft.

Old Buckenham Airshow, July 30-31 2022. Advance tickets only. Under 12s are free but need a ticket. 12-16 year olds £16.25, adults £32.50. See www.oldbuckenhamairshow.com