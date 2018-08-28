Tickets already on sale for Thursford’s 2019 Christmas Spectacular

The audience under the candelabras and Christmas decorations at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

While many of us will be hanging up final decorations and buying last-minute presents, others are already turning their thoughts to next year’s Christmas festivities.

The opening number at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The opening number at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Despite having a week’s worth of shows left to perform, organisers behind the Thursford Christmas Spectacular have already released tickets for its 43rd annual event.

A popular feature on the county’s winter calendar, the show will return to the north Norfolk village, situated between Fakenham and Holt, on November 6, 2019.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular has become one of the most anticipated festive events in East Anglia, having attracted audiences from across the country since opening on Christmas Eve 1977.

This year alone has seen more than 112,000 visitors from across the world entertained by 65 musical numbers.

John Cushing, founder, director and producer of the show, had previously said this year’s would be their “most ambitious to date”.

“[We have] performers from across the world and our biggest ever dance troupe,” he said.

“I’ve been putting this show on for more than four decades and every year I’m blown away by the talent we see on that stage.”

From rock ‘n’ roll, showtunes, the can can and carols, the Vegas-style variety show is Europe’s biggest Christmas performance, with a budget of £1.8m. Each year the family-run Thursford Collection serves up 35,000 mince pies, almost 19,000 mulled wines and 24,000 tubs of ice cream.

Singers chat and relax in the Green Room backstage before the show at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Singers chat and relax in the Green Room backstage before the show at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Also this year the sound systems had a huge overhaul and upgrade of the art audio system.

Returning next year will also be one of the Thursford Collection’s most prized possessions - the Mighty Wurlitzer with its 1339 pipes. One of the largest remaining Wurlitzers in Europe, it is a spectacle in its own right and will entertain visitors throughout the evening at the hands of Phil Kelsall, who will be marking his 40th season at Thursford next year.

And although next year’s specialist acts are yet to be confirmed, one thing guaranteed is the ticket prices which will be frozen across the 2019 run.

Next year’s shows run until Monday, December 23.

Singers get ready backstage at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Singers get ready backstage at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For the full schedule and to buy tickets for 2019 visit www.thursford.com/christmas-spectacular or ring 01328 878477 from Monday, January 14.

