Primary school closed so it can be deep cleaned after flooding

PUBLISHED: 08:20 08 October 2019

Thurton Primary School is closed today while the builging is deep cleaned. Picture: Google Maps

Thurton Primary School is closed today while the builging is deep cleaned. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Three primary schools remain closed for a second day following flooding caused the weekend's torrential downpours.

Thurton CE VC Primary School in Ashby Road near Loddon, is closed today so that it can be deep cleaned after sewage got into the school building during Sunday's heavy rain.

Elsewhere in the county, Costessey Primary School formally known as Costessey infant and junior schools are closed as the school buildings are still without electricity after flood water damaged the school distribution board.

