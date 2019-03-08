Primary school closed so it can be deep cleaned after flooding

Three primary schools remain closed for a second day following flooding caused the weekend's torrential downpours.

Due to the heavy rains yesterday, we have sustained water damage to our distribution board, because of the huge amount of work the school will be closed again tomorrow. — @costesseyprimary (@costesseyprima1) October 7, 2019

Thurton CE VC Primary School in Ashby Road near Loddon, is closed today so that it can be deep cleaned after sewage got into the school building during Sunday's heavy rain.

Elsewhere in the county, Costessey Primary School formally known as Costessey infant and junior schools are closed as the school buildings are still without electricity after flood water damaged the school distribution board.