News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Steam-powered crowds help Wurlitzer wizard celebrate 40th season

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 5:21 PM August 22, 2021   
Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe celebrated his 40th season at Thursford Collection

Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe celebrated his 40th season at Thursford Collection with a steam gala day which attracted more than 1,500 people - Credit: Chris Hill

The golden age of steam was recreated at the Thursford Collection to help the Norfolk museum celebrate the 40th season of its resident Wurlitzer organ wizard.

More than 1,500 people arrived at the attraction, near Fakenham, for a steam gala day to mark the 40-year milestone for world-renowned concert organist Robert Wolfe.

Mr Wolfe has performed an estimated 15,000 of his virtuoso shows to more than three million people since beginning his summer residency in 1981.

And the museum celebrated his dazzling career with a gala event, harking back to the venue's steam-powered heyday.

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe - Credit: Chris Hill

A bumper turn-out of families and heritage enthusiasts saw more than 100 visiting exhibits including gleaming steam engines, vintage automobiles, tractors and mechanical organs.

And there were three live performances from the resident performer on the famous Wurlitzer organ, which was originally installed in a cinema in Leeds in 1932.

Mr Wolfe said he felt a "bit nervous" before performing to a huge audience which included many fellow professional organists, and friends and family who had travelled to join his anniversary celebrations.

But he said he was thrilled to be playing to such a large crowd, drawn by the bygone appeal of steam.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
  2. 2 Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax threshold?
  3. 3 Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk
  1. 4 Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork
  2. 5 'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape
  3. 6 Blessing in disguise? Family miss drubbing after campervan failure
  4. 7 Rare deer and antelope draw thousands to Norfolk on safari
  5. 8 Weird Norfolk: The ‘fairy loaves’ that are bad luck in Norfolk and good in Suffolk
  6. 9 Adults to be given free antibody tests in new surveillance programme
  7. 10 Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!

"This is exactly what I wanted," he said. "There is such a buzz. It is like going back in time, we have not had these crowds here in the summer for 40 or 50 years. 

"For me it brings back memories of when I first came here 40-plus years ago when there used to be live steam engines here and families lapping up the atmosphere of the funfares.

"The young people here today have not seen these engines before so it is fascinating to see."

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe - Credit: Chris Hill

The other star attractions at the gala day included a 1932 showman's road locomotive named "The Lion", which was sold for more than £900,000 at an auction last year.

The steam loco was originally built by agricultural engineers Fowler to power fast fairground rides at the Anderton and Rowland travelling fairs.

A 1932 showman's road locomotive named "The Lion" was one of the star attractions at the steam gala day at Thursford

A 1932 showman's road locomotive named "The Lion" was one of the star attractions at the steam gala day at Thursford - Credit: Chris Hill

There was also a vintage former Norwich City turntable ladder fire engine, along with vintage cars and tractors - all exhibited to an ever-present soundtrack of songs from restored fairground pipe organs.

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe - Credit: Chris Hill

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe - Credit: Chris HIll

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe - Credit: Chris Hill

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe - Credit: Chris Hill

Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe with some of the exhibits at the steam gala day at Thursford

Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe with some of the exhibits at the steam gala day at Thursford - Credit: Chris Hill

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe

The steam gala day at Thursford celebrated the 40th season of resident Wurlitzer organist Robert Wolfe - Credit: Chris Hill

Robert Wolfe playing the Wurlitzer organ during the steam gala day at Thursford

Robert Wolfe playing the Wurlitzer organ during the steam gala day at Thursford - Credit: Chris Hill


Norfolk
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A train between Norwich and London has been delayed due to a swan on the track. Picture: Sonya Brown

Norfolk Live

Person dies after being hit by train

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
One of the elderly men says he was hit in the head with a bike lock during the fight

Two men attacked by teens 'young enough to be their grandkids'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Phoenix, the foal was left fighting for his life following an arson attack.

Rescue horse set on fire in suspected arson attack

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The shed on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew where Broadland District Council have issued an enforcement notice

Neighbours' anger over trading at shed after inspector's report

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon