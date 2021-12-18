Christmas spectacular 'devastated' as Covid forces early curtain call

Thursford Christmas Spectacular has announced there will be no more performances of this year’s show following ongoing COVID-enforced absences within their cast and crew. - Credit: THURSFORD CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

The biggest Christmas show in the country has been forced to bring down the curtain early on this year’s performances.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular has announced there will be no more performances of this year’s show due to cast and crew absences as a result of Covid. Performances were due to be held up until December 23.

The show had initially cancelled three days worth of performances scheduled for December 17, 18 and 19. Organisers had hoped to return on Monday, December 20.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular - Credit: Thursford Collection

In a statement on their website, they said: “Due to ongoing Covid-enforced absences within our cast and crew, we are devastated to say the remaining performances of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular scheduled to take place from Saturday, December 18 to Thursday, December 23 can no longer play as scheduled.

“Guests affected by this change will be automatically refunded to the card used for their purchase and there is no need to call our office.

“Sadly, we cannot offer an exchange to another event. Our highest priority is always the health and safety of every cast, orchestra, crew and audience member.

“On behalf of everyone at Thursford we apologise for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to welcoming you back to Thursford next year.”

The show announced its closure with a statement on their social media and website. - Credit: Thursford

The enchanted journey of light will continue to run every day between 3pm and 8pm, along with shops and catering facilities which are remaining open.

The show returned this year following last year being cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

It first graced the stage this year on November 9, when the cast of 130 professional performers put on a three-hour show-stopping bonanza of music, dance and comedy. The team was heading to the end of a seven-week run.

In October this year, John Cushing, who founded the show, said that cancelling last year was "like a bereavement".

The disappointing news of cancellations follows the announcement that tickets for the 2022 series of the festive variety show went on sale last week.