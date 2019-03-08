Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Treasure hunting at Norfolk's car boot sales

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 July 2019

Organizer Mary Rudd takes a look over what could be the worlds largest car boot sale held at the Norfolk showground, Costessey. Photo: Archant Library

Organizer Mary Rudd takes a look over what could be the worlds largest car boot sale held at the Norfolk showground, Costessey. Photo: Archant Library

Archant Library

Norfolk boasts a fantastic range of shops but for the bargain hunter or those after some second hand treasure there's nothing quite like a car boot sale.

THE CAR BOOT SALE TAKES PLACE AT THE FORMER BOWTHORPE SCHOOL SITE ON SATURDAY een 2.9.02THE CAR BOOT SALE TAKES PLACE AT THE FORMER BOWTHORPE SCHOOL SITE ON SATURDAY een 2.9.02

From King's Lynn to Arminghall, the Norfolk Showground to Gorleston, for decades, fields, car parks and empty land have been re purposed for one day a week or month to become moveable market and Mecca for bargain hunters

Sometimes a mixed bag requiring the keenest eye for a hidden gem, sometimes a treasure trove of delights car boot sales have become a popular weekend pastime and these pictures show, this is nothing new.

Holkham Hall, Near Wells next the Sea Stately Car Boot Sale at Holkham Hall in aid of Norfolk Churches Trust For:Edp Copy:Edp Nick Heath Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434Holkham Hall, Near Wells next the Sea Stately Car Boot Sale at Holkham Hall in aid of Norfolk Churches Trust For:Edp Copy:Edp Nick Heath Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Holkham Hall, Near Wells next the Sea Stately Car Boot Sale at Holkham Hall in aid of Norfolk Churches Trust For:Edp Copy:Edp Nick Heath Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434Holkham Hall, Near Wells next the Sea Stately Car Boot Sale at Holkham Hall in aid of Norfolk Churches Trust For:Edp Copy:Edp Nick Heath Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

CAR BOOT SALE ON HARFORD LIVESTOCK MARKET, NORWICH.CAR BOOT SALE ON HARFORD LIVESTOCK MARKET, NORWICH.

The Car Boot sale held on the Cattle Market off Hall Road. Pictures:SONYA BROWN Copy: For: EN ©Evening News 2005The Car Boot sale held on the Cattle Market off Hall Road. Pictures:SONYA BROWN Copy: For: EN ©Evening News 2005

Arminghall car boot sale. Photo: Bill Darnell Copy: Emma Lee For: EDP2 Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434Arminghall car boot sale. Photo: Bill Darnell Copy: Emma Lee For: EDP2 Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Arminghall car boot sale. Photo: Bill Darnell Copy: Emma Lee For: EDP2 Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434Arminghall car boot sale. Photo: Bill Darnell Copy: Emma Lee For: EDP2 Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Earsham Church sale, lady buying items at the bric a brac table. sorry no date? c12035 pic to be used in edp dml 5th aug 2009Earsham Church sale, lady buying items at the bric a brac table. sorry no date? c12035 pic to be used in edp dml 5th aug 2009

People buying lots of bargains at the packed stalls at Gorleston Jumble sale. pic taken 10th february 1992 c12248 pic to be used in edp2 14th september 2009People buying lots of bargains at the packed stalls at Gorleston Jumble sale. pic taken 10th february 1992 c12248 pic to be used in edp2 14th september 2009

You may also want to watch:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘That’s pure football’ – City new boy excited about Premier League opener at Liverpool

Norwich City loan signing Ralph Fahrmann Picture: Norwich City/Jasonpix

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Report claims Zimmermann will be next to sign new Canaries contract

Christoph Zimmermann has reportedly signed a new contract with Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vandals deface heritage trail at beauty spot

Three Brick Arches railway bridge, on the Wensum outside Fakenham PICTURE: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists