Treasure hunting at Norfolk's car boot sales

Organizer Mary Rudd takes a look over what could be the worlds largest car boot sale held at the Norfolk showground, Costessey.

Norfolk boasts a fantastic range of shops but for the bargain hunter or those after some second hand treasure there's nothing quite like a car boot sale.

THE CAR BOOT SALE TAKES PLACE AT THE FORMER BOWTHORPE SCHOOL SITE ON SATURDAY

From King's Lynn to Arminghall, the Norfolk Showground to Gorleston, for decades, fields, car parks and empty land have been re purposed for one day a week or month to become moveable market and Mecca for bargain hunters

Sometimes a mixed bag requiring the keenest eye for a hidden gem, sometimes a treasure trove of delights car boot sales have become a popular weekend pastime and these pictures show, this is nothing new.

Holkham Hall, Near Wells next the Sea Stately Car Boot Sale at Holkham Hall in aid of Norfolk Churches Trust

CAR BOOT SALE ON HARFORD LIVESTOCK MARKET, NORWICH.

The Car Boot sale held on the Cattle Market off Hall Road.

Arminghall car boot sale.

Earsham Church sale, lady buying items at the bric a brac table.

People buying lots of bargains at the packed stalls at Gorleston Jumble sale. pic taken 10th february 1992

