Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

PUBLISHED: 15:07 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 27 October 2019

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Archant

Motorists were urged to take extra care following an accident on the A47.

Police were called to a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Police were called to reports of an accident on the Wisbech bypass at shortly after 2pm today (October 27).

Officers from both Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to deal with the collision involving three vehicles that occurred between the Elm Hall roundabout and Broad End Road.

Police were called to a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Fire crews from Cambridgeshire dealt with the aftermath of the crash that left the vehicles aand wreckage stun across the dual carriageway.

One of the drivers suffered a slight injury in the collision that involved both cars and a van.

Heavy traffic was reported on the westbound carriageway from A1101 Elm High Road to the junction wuith the B198.

In a Tweet Fenland police said: "Please approach with care."

