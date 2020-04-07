Can you help trace owners of three stray dogs?

Mutford village sign. Picture: James Bass

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of three stray dogs who were found wandering the streets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to find the owner of a stray grey white terrier cross, a stray black labrador and a stray fox terrier dog, which were found in the Mutford area of Lowestoft on Monday, April 6.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk – lost and stray dogs Facebook page on April 6, they said: “We have received a report for three stray dogs found in Mutford.

“One of the dogs is a grey white terrier cross, a black lab and a fox terrier.

“One of the dogs was wearing a chain but no tags.

“If you know who they belong to, please call us on 03330 162000.”

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk – lost and stray dogs Facebook page.