Can you help trace owners of three stray dogs?
PUBLISHED: 09:05 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 07 April 2020
An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of three stray dogs who were found wandering the streets.
The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to find the owner of a stray grey white terrier cross, a stray black labrador and a stray fox terrier dog, which were found in the Mutford area of Lowestoft on Monday, April 6.
Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk – lost and stray dogs Facebook page on April 6, they said: “We have received a report for three stray dogs found in Mutford.
“One of the dogs is a grey white terrier cross, a black lab and a fox terrier.
“One of the dogs was wearing a chain but no tags.
“If you know who they belong to, please call us on 03330 162000.”
Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk – lost and stray dogs Facebook page.
