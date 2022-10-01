Can you help rehome these 'golden oldies'?

Three pooches in their twilight years in Norfolk are searching for a new home to rest their paws in.

Dogs Trust Snetterton are hoping to find new families for Pebbles, Buster and Charlie who each offer a different personality.

Pebbles is a 15-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who is described as a "real sweetheart" and would benefit from a quiet retirement home in a house with teenagers over 14.

Buster, a 12-year-old Crossbreed, is said to have "bundles of energy" and a has a lot of love to give his new family.

The pooch loves the countryside and would be best located in a relatively rural area.

Pebbles has been described as a "real sweetheart" - Credit: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Charlie is also a 12-year-old crossbreed and would love a quieter home where he can enjoy company and cuddling up on the sofa.

He enjoys the simple things in life and is happiest just at home and pottering around the garden instead of going for walks.

Dogs Trust Snetterton is aiming to raise awareness of the Old Age Pooches (OAPs) in the hope that people will open their homes to welcome an older dog into their lives.

Kelly Smith, manager at Dogs Trust Snetterton said: “Sometimes older dogs can be overlooked in favour of younger pups, but they deserve just as much attention and care from new owners as their younger counterparts.

“There are lots of benefits of rehoming an Old Age Pooch.

Buster has "bundles" of energy - Credit: Dogs Trust Snetterton

"Often older dogs don’t need quite as much exercise and although they can be a little less energetic, senior canines can be just as fun and playful.

“Older dogs are more likely to be fully house-trained and, as they are older and wiser, they usually know other training basics too, but you can certainly still teach an old dog new tricks.

“They can also make the perfect napping partner and enjoy a good snooze and a snuggle in the evening.”

It comes as this weekend marks the International Day of Older Persons, on Saturday, October 1, and Grandparents’ Day on Sunday, October 2.

If people would like to to help Dogs Trust Snetterton rehome an older dog, they can visit dogstrust.org.uk.