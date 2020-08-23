Three taken to hospital after car overturns
PUBLISHED: 12:13 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 23 August 2020
Archant
Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned in the early hours of today.
Emergency services were called to the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford at around 2am. They found an Alfa Romeo on its roof.
Firefghters from Brandon and Thetford helped to make the scene safe.
They tweeted: “Crews stabilised the vehicle and used enhanced hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate three people.”
The three people in the car were then taken to hospital with what were not believed to be life-threatening injuries.
The Alfa was the only vehicle involved in the incident.
