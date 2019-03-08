Thousands to head to Sunday Sessions in Norwich... but what will the weather be like?

Noel Gallagher will headline the Sunday Sessions in Norwich. Picture: Lawrence Watson Archant

Thousands of music fans will be heading for a second day of live music at Earlham Park in Norwich today, with former Oasis star Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds the big draw.

Yesterday's 1980s-tinged nostalgia at Let's Rock will give way to more up to date sounds, when the Sunday Sessions take over the park.

Who is performing at the Sunday Sessions?

The headline act is Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, the band former by the former Oasis star in 2010.

Other acts include Razorlight, The Coral, October Drift, Neon Waltz and Norwich four-piece punk rock ban Ducking Punches.

What time does it start?

Gates open at 1pm and the event is set to finish at 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available?

Some tickets are still available via the Sunday Sessions website.

How can I get to the event?

There will be 400 on-site parking spaces situated about a five minutes walk from the festival entrance.

Spaces are available on a first come first served basis and are priced at £15 per car.

All premium parking ticket holders must follow "pre-booked parking" signage from Earlham Road and must be booked in advance.

A dedicated taxi area will be provided at the event which will be situated in University Drive, near its junction with Bluebell Road and the postcode is NR4 7LN.

A normal bus service will run on the blue line 25 (via Unthank Road) and 26 bus route (via Earlham Road), which run between the city and UEA, but there extra relief buses on both routes from approximately 10pm to 11.59pm from Earlham Park main bus stop A to the city centre.

Konectbus (including Norwich Park & Ride) will be operating a special service.

What's the weather going to be like?

You might want to take an umbrella, at least for the early part of the day. Phil Garner, from University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: "Unfortunately, we have got some rain coming in across the county. It does look like that is going to be with us for the early part of the event.

"There could be some sharp bursts of rain from about 2pm to 3pm. But through the afternoon, it will move away to the east. And from 4pm onwards it will be clearer and there could be some sunshine coming through."

