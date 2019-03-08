Search

Pink Floyd guitar fetches a pretty penny at Live Aid charity event

PUBLISHED: 10:40 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 20 April 2019

On-stage action at North Walsham Live Aid 2019. The Bloodshake Chorus. Picture: JOHN NEWSTEAD

Archant

A Pink Floyd tribute guitar was the star lot of a charity auction at this year’s North Walsham Live Aid.

The instrument, signed by the band's drummer, Nick Mason, fetched £1,325 when it went under the hammer at the April 13 concert which took place at North Walsham Community Centre.

The event raised around £9,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), to pay for music therapy equipment at their new Framingham site, the Nook.

Bands who took the stage included the Bloodshake Chorus, Coast, Raw Edge, the Omegamen and Martin Day.

Robin Woodhouse and Rebecca Shaw from the town Music Hut shop organised the event, with Barry Holden dealing with the auction and publicity.

They said they wanted to thank all the bands, volunteers and business, groups and people who came along to help make it a success.

The next North Walsham Live Aid will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

