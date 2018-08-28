Search

Advanced search
Poll

Taxpayers could be left with £100,000 bill to repair church-owned wall

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 11 November 2018

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Archant

Taxpayers could be left with a £100,000 bill to repair a church-owned wall that collapsed in Thorpe St Andrew.

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsedThorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

The wall, which is within the church yard of Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church on Yarmouth Road, collapsed overnight in March this year.

Despite the Diocese of Norwich owning the land, the church council has used legislation to pass the repair costs to Thorpe St Andrew Town Council.

That means taxpayers - rather than the church - will have to pay for any repairs, which town clerk Thomas Foreman warned could cost up to £100,000.

He said: “As town clerk, my recommendation to councillors is that the cost and liability is too high for the [town] council.

“It would be in the region of 25pc of our total annual precept.

“So in the same way the church can serve notice on the town council to take on the church yard, we can then pass it on to the district council.”

The issue will be discussed at a full council meeting on Monday, where Mr Foreman will recommend councillors ask Broadland District Council to take responsibility.

Town mayor John Fisher said the move will still result in taxpayers having to pay the costs. However, it will be spread out across the district, rather than just those in Thorpe St Andrew.

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsedThorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Mr Foreman said repair estimates put the price between £25,000 for a temporary fix, to £100,000 for a long-term solution.

However, a report which will go before councillors states the diocesan chancellor will ultimately decide on what option is taken.

The report said: “It cannot be relied upon that the restricted funds of the local authority will be a factor in the decision.”

Thorpe St Andrew rector, the Rev James Stewart, said the church had already started an emergency wall fund, which stood at £8,000.

He said the church was unable to carry out a large-scale targeted fundraising drive as it is still unclear as to whether the insurance will pay for the repairs.

He said: “We are awaiting a final decision [from insurers].

“We have agonised over this because we have a very good relationship with the town council and this has been a difficult decision.

“The parish is wishing for the most cost effective solution and I will press that in relation to any application made.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after ‘erratic’ joyride

Picture: Ian Burt.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Two cars in crash which closed part of A47

Breydon Bridge , Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Poll Taxpayers could be left with £100,000 bill to repair church-owned wall

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Video LIVE: How Norfolk and Waveney are remembering those who fell on centenary of Armistice Day

Norwich Remembrance Service at the War Memorial outside the City Hall, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Opinion Measles is on the rise - the time for us to take action is now

Measles is on the rise, but vaccination is simple - and vital, says Sharon Griffiths

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute with Broads Authority over cladding materials

The Ice House which Andrew Lodge is renovating to live in at Irstead which has real elm cladding. Andrew is in dispute with the Broads Authority about the house he has built to let at the same site, which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove the wood effect fibre cement cladding, as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Norfolk to fall silent to mark centenary of Armistice Day

Those who fell in the First World War will be commemorated on the centenary of Armistice Day in Norfolk.

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast