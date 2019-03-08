Rowing club receives sponsorship for new training boats

One of Norfolk's oldest rowing clubs has received sponsorship funding to purchase two new training boats.

Face to Face Finance sponsored the Yare Boat Club to buy two 'Swift' training boats which are designed to help new rowers take to the water.

The club, which is based at Thorpe Island in Thorpe St Andrew, will use the boats for its 'learn to row' programme.

Club captain Shelagh Tubby said: "We have a steady stream of novices from our successful learn to row program who will use the boats until they build the confidence, agility, fitness and river craft skills to transition to a fine racing single scull.

"The club also supports an active recreational rowing section, who will also have the opportunity to use these safe stable boats."

To find out more information about The Yare Rowing Club, which was founded in 1911, visit www.yareboat.club or email Shelagh at captain@yareboat.club.