Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Rowing club receives sponsorship for new training boats

PUBLISHED: 16:09 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 17 June 2019

Face to Face Finance sponsored the Yare Boat Club to buy the two ‘Swift’ training boats, which will help new rowers take to the water. Photo: Yare Boat Club

Face to Face Finance sponsored the Yare Boat Club to buy the two 'Swift' training boats, which will help new rowers take to the water. Photo: Yare Boat Club

Archant

One of Norfolk's oldest rowing clubs has received sponsorship funding to purchase two new training boats.

Face to Face Finance sponsored the Yare Boat Club to buy two 'Swift' training boats which are designed to help new rowers take to the water.

You may also want to watch:

The club, which is based at Thorpe Island in Thorpe St Andrew, will use the boats for its 'learn to row' programme.

Club captain Shelagh Tubby said: "We have a steady stream of novices from our successful learn to row program who will use the boats until they build the confidence, agility, fitness and river craft skills to transition to a fine racing single scull.

"The club also supports an active recreational rowing section, who will also have the opportunity to use these safe stable boats."

To find out more information about The Yare Rowing Club, which was founded in 1911, visit www.yareboat.club or email Shelagh at captain@yareboat.club.

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police investigate death of two people on the same road

A woman's body was found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

WATCH: Norfolk man behind Champions League anthem joins Peter Crouch, Chris Stark and Katherine Jenkins on stage at ‘CrouchFest’

Tony Britten, who wrote the Champions League anthem, appeared on stage at CrouchFest with footballer and podcast host Peter Crouch. Photo: Tony Britten
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists