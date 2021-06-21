Service of thanks to Norfolk's Armed Forces community
- Credit: Ian Mackie
Norfolk has come together to acknowledge the role played by the county's Armed Forces community with services taking place on Monday.
Armed Forces Week is a chance to thank the thousands of military personnel - both past and present - who call Norfolk home.
Among those paying their respects were those from Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church where a short service was led by Rev James Stewart on Monday.
Members of the county council, district council and the Royal British Legion Thorpe branch raised an Armed Forces Day flag at the church.
Employers across the county are being encouraged to sign the Armed Forces Covenant Pledge to send a clear message of appreciation to the armed forces.
Chairman of Norfolk County Council, Penny Carpenter, said: "Please show your support during Armed Forces Week, noting the important role that the armed forces community play in both normal and challenging times.”
