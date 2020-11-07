Search

Advanced search

Veteran, 101, says coronavirus lockdown ‘worse than the war’

PUBLISHED: 09:34 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 07 November 2020

John Lister, 101, a veteran of the Second World War, has been marking Remembrance at Thorp House nursing home in Griston, Watton Picture: Kinglsey Health Care

John Lister, 101, a veteran of the Second World War, has been marking Remembrance at Thorp House nursing home in Griston, Watton Picture: Kinglsey Health Care

Archant

A war veteran who was called up from his father’s Norfolk farm to fight, hours after the D-Day landings, says the lockdown has been ‘worse than the war’.

Wellbeing coordinators Sharon Westwood and Marsha Hughes at Thorp House nursing home where staff have done their best to mark Remembrance within the lockdown guidelines Picture: Kinglsey Health CareWellbeing coordinators Sharon Westwood and Marsha Hughes at Thorp House nursing home where staff have done their best to mark Remembrance within the lockdown guidelines Picture: Kinglsey Health Care

Johh Lister’s comments came as he marked Remembrance Day at Thorp House nursing home, with special events and the help of primary school pupils who made poppies.

The coronavirus lockdown has prevented the home in Griston, near Watton, marking the week around Remembrance Day in the normal way with church visits and displays by pipers and war re-enactment groups.

However, Marsha Hughes, wellbeing coordinator, was determined to still pay a fitting tribute to Mr Lister who fought with the 72nd Medium Regiment, Royal Artillery.

The Kingsley Healthcare home was decorated with poppies made by pupils from Caston Primary School who are welcome visitors to the home in more normal times.

Poppies from Caston Primary School pupils have decorated Thorp House in Griston Watton, which enjoys a link with the school Picture: Kingsley Health CarePoppies from Caston Primary School pupils have decorated Thorp House in Griston Watton, which enjoys a link with the school Picture: Kingsley Health Care

You may also want to watch:

And residents enjoyed exercising to classic war-time songs such as Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.

Mrs Hughes said: “It’s so important for us to try to keep spirits up during this difficult time.

“John has said to me that the coronavirus lockdown has been worse than the war.”

She said Thorp House had two other residents who had lived through the war – Land Army girls Doreen Woollam, 93, and 95-year-old Beryl Prothero.

“Beryl’s husband Ivor, who also lived with us until his death about two years ago, was a Spitfire pilot who won a gallantry medal when he rescued his co-pilot after the plane crashed,” she said.

“Doreen used to run a Norfolk farm with an elderly farmer, driving a tractor and milking the cows.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Mother’s heart-rending tribute to ‘smart, happy, smiley’ son, 8, who died in hospital

Charlie Goodwin, from Harleston, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in 2019. Picture: Goodwin family

Boat sinks on Broads

The Broads Authority was made aware of the sunken boat on October 27. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Which shops are staying open in former Chapelfield centre?

Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping centre, has announced which shops are remaining open during lockdown. Pic: supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

Twenty people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother’s heart-rending tribute to ‘smart, happy, smiley’ son, 8, who died in hospital

Charlie Goodwin, from Harleston, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in 2019. Picture: Goodwin family

Revealed - the hospital data which convinced Norfolk MPs to back lockdown

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Village café which has been closed since lockdown named among best in country

Judith and Martin Nudd at Prima Rosa café in Salhouse, which has won the Good Food Award for best café. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in 60s first Covid-19 patient to die at N&N in more than a month

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Audi driver wanted after BMW written off in hit-and-run

Police are appealing for information after an Audi TT crashed into a BMW on the A1064 near Broadlands Sports Club in Fleggburgh showering its occupants with glass and writing off their car Picture:Sam Bevan