Published: 6:00 PM January 5, 2021

Nine feel-good films to watch over lockdown. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’re looking for a sing along, a heart-warming tear-jerker or just a good laugh, movies are the perfect way to lose yourself and escape the January blues, made worse by the third national lockdown.

Here are nine feel-good films you can watch while you are stuck at home this month.

Mamma Mia!

Morning view of the harbour of Skopelos town, where the musical Mamma Mia was filmed, from the castle hill. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Chiquitita tell me what's wrong?”. If you’re feeling sad at home and you love Meryl Streep and ABBA then Mamma Mia! is the lockdown film for you.

Get a Facemask, your comfiest pyjamas and turn up the volume. Good luck trying not to sing along.

The Dynamos, from left, Tanya, played by Emma Clifford; Donna Sheridan, played by Helen Hobson; and Rosie, played by Gillian Hardie, at the Theatre Royal as Mamma Mia comes to Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Forest Gump:

“Life is like a box of chocolates” will resonate with most people after the year we have just had, “you never know what you’re going to get”.

Tom Hanks, who starred as Forrest Gump in the 1994 film. - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Tom Hanks stars as Forrest Gump in this 1994 classic, which is bound to make you laugh, cry and kill about 2 and a half hours.

Bridesmaids

Stars of the new film Bridesmaids, from left, writer and actress Kristen Wiig, Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy and director Paul Feig. - Credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Archive/PA Images

With an all-star female cast including, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey, this hilarious movie will have you doubling over in laughter throughout.

It’s perfect if you’re missing your best friend and need a good giggle.

Mrs Doubtfire

Expect Aerosmith's "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" to get stuck in your head after watching Robin Williams as British nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire.

In the 1993 comedy, Robin Williams plays Daniel Hillard, a father who attempts to win back his wife and kids by working as their female housekeeper – a classic film the whole family can enjoy.

School of Rock

Actor Jack Black with young actors from School of Rock during his appearance on MTV's TRL UK, at the MTV Studios in Camden. - Credit: Anthony Harvey/PA Archive/PA Images

In an all-time favourite, Jack Black plays a wannabe rocker who's been kicked out of his band. In need of work, he becomes a substitute music teacher at a private school.

He teaches his students rock 'n' roll and signs them up to compete in The Battle of the Bands.

UP

This heart-warming Pixar animation will probably make you shed a tear within the first few minutes, as we follow childhood sweet hearts Carl and Ellie Fredricksen, up until Ellie’s death as an old woman.

But this is a story about a lonely little boy and a broken-hearted old man who become friends as they embark on a mad adventure - which includes a floating house and a talking dog.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Christmas might be over but it’s not too late to enjoy this 1946 classic.

The movie, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, tells a tale of a despairing family man in urgent need of a guardian angel.

A film that will make you want to hold your family tight.

Saving Mr. Banks

Walt Disney with one of his own creations, the 'March Hare', from his cartoon film 'Alice in Wonderland'. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Starring Tom Hanks as Walt Disney and Emma Thompson, this film reveals the true story behind the Disney classic Mary Poppins.

Emma Thompson, who plays the author P. L. Travers, reveals how the relationship with her father shaped one of the most well-loved films of all time.

It will make you want to go back and watch the original!

Soul

If you can get your hands-on Disney plus, this newly released film is definitely one to watch.

The story follows a jazz musician named Joe Gardner, played by Jamie Foxx, who goes on a soul-searching journey after having a near-death experience.

A film that will make you want to live your life to the full.