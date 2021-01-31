News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Things to see and do in February in your garden

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM January 31, 2021   
frosty morning

It might be cold but there's still plenty to do in the garden in February - Credit: Chris Bishop

It might be cold out there but there's still plenty to see and do in your garden or up the allotment in February. So why not wrap up warm, pull on your wellies and grab some daily exercise?

Various images of wildlife seed around Fakenham - Red Deer Stag at Holkham,Pair of Robins bonding an

Start digging and it won't be long before a robin appears - Credit: Richard Brunton

If the ground's not too hard to dig, now's the time to start preparing those seed beds ready for the spring. Make a start and it won't be long before a robin appears. in search of a worm or two

munjac deer

Muntjac deer often venture into gardens, so keep an eye on overgrown corners and you might spot one - Credit: Chris Bishop

Keep your eyes out for other wildlife too. Deer like this muntjac can often be seen even in town centre gardens, especially those with overgrown corners where they can hide up by day. Dawn and dusk are the best times to keep your eyes out for these little characters.

rhubarb

Rhubarb is usually one of the first cops to get going in the garden - Credit: Chris Bishop

Rhubarb is one of the first plants to get going once the days start getting that little bit longer. For an early crop of sweet, tender stems, cover it with an upturned bin to keep the light out and force the plant.

garlic

Elephant garlic is a wonderful mild-tasting variety which is easy to grow - Credit: Chris Bishop

Now's the time to get your garlic in if you didn't make an autumn planting. Make sure you buy seed garlic, rather than planting cloves from supermarket bulbs. There are dozens of varieties to suit every taste, including elephant garlic like this whopper.

seedlings

Seedlings getting off to a healthy start in a frost-free greenhouse - Credit: Chris Bishop

If you've got a greenhouse or a sunny windowsill, you could be looking to get those first seeds in towards the end of the month. Beetroot and courgettes are two reliable early starters, which can go out as soon as the risk of frost is past to provide you with some early pickings. 

bonfire

Now's a good time for a tidy up and a bonfire to keep you warm - Credit: Chris Bishop

It's surprising how much rubbish you can accumulate in your garden, so now's a good time for  tidy up before the growing season gets under way - and perhaps even a bonfire to warm your hands by.

weather vane

February often brings in gales from the north-east - the coldest winds to hit our shores - Credit: Chris Bishop

Even if it's freezing cold and the winds are blowing in from the Arctic when you're out on your plot, remember spring's only just around the corner.






